HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shreya Ghoshal retrieves her X account, singer says 'All is well'

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
19:49
image
Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday said she has finally regained access to her X account, which was hacked in February.                 

The singer, known for songs such as Bairi Piya, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Teri Ore, and Deewani Mastani, shared the update with her close to 7 million followers on the microblogging site after almost two months.

"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here," she wrote on X.

In her latest post, Ghoshal also urged fans to be wary of "weird ads" with articles about her with "very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures".

"These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best," she said.

The 41-year-old singer further appealed to X authorities to take action about such advertisements.

"These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Last month, Ghoshal in an Instagram post said her X account was hacked on February 13 and she has been trying to get it restored ever since. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj strikes; Head falls for 8
IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj strikes; Head falls for 8

Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?

Dhoni himself addressed the retirement rumours in a latest podcast after speculation of his retirement from IPL intensified, when his parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were seen at Chepauk for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

LIVE! Amul's total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26
LIVE! Amul's total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26

Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity challenged in SC
Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity challenged in SC

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in...

No plan to control Waqf Board, our plan is...: Nadda
No plan to control Waqf Board, our plan is...: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday that the party does not seek to control the Waqf Board but wants to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of law and adhere to established rules. He said the properties and funds of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD