Shinde might be dy CM on paper, but...: Sena MP

Sun, 06 April 2025
09:04
Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane on Saturday said that his party head Ekanth Shinde might be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on paper, but he is the CM in people's hearts.

Speaking at a thanksgiving rally in Kolhapur, which was attended by Shinde, Mane said the deputy CM has been taking forward the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"On record, the administration may be addressing you as the deputy chief minister, but if anyone is the chief minister in the hearts of people, then it is Eknath Sambhaji Shinde," Mane said.

He added that under the leadership of Shinde, the Sena won five assembly seats in Kolhapur district.

Mane is a two-time MP from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur district. 

After his rebellion split the original Shiv Sena and led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022, Shinde joined hands with the BJP and remained as the CM of Maharashtra for nearly two and a half years. 

Following last year's assembly polls, Devendra Fadnavis became the CM, and Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were made his deputies. - PTI 

