Security forces recover large cache of weapons in J-K's Kupwara

"In a joint search operation, police and the Army recovered a substantial cache of war-like stores in the Kandi forest belt of Kupwara," an official said.





The recoveries included a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 cartridges, a China-made binocular, two solar-powered mobile chargers, clothes, and a sleeping bag of foreign origin, according to the officials.





A large quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was also seized, they said. -- PTI

