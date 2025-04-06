HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Security forces recover large cache of weapons in J-K's Kupwara

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
20:48
File image
File image
Security forces on Sunday recovered arms and ammunition from a forest area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"In a joint search operation, police and the Army recovered a substantial cache of war-like stores in the Kandi forest belt of Kupwara," an official said.

The recoveries included a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 cartridges, a China-made binocular, two solar-powered mobile chargers, clothes, and a sleeping bag of foreign origin, according to the officials.

A large quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was also seized, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj picks 3rd wicket; SRH 7 down
IPL 2025 Updates: Siraj picks 3rd wicket; SRH 7 down

Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?

Dhoni himself addressed the retirement rumours in a latest podcast after speculation of his retirement from IPL intensified, when his parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were seen at Chepauk for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

LIVE! Amul's total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26
LIVE! Amul's total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26

Malegaon judge shifted before verdict; victims cry foul
Malegaon judge shifted before verdict; victims cry foul

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred to Nashik just days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgement. The transfer order, issued by the registrar...

'Time to replace collegium with NJAC or better system'
'Time to replace collegium with NJAC or better system'

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has argued for replacing the existing collegium system for judicial appointments, asserting that public sentiment leans toward an alternative mechanism, potentially resembling the National Judicial...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD