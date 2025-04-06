Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ends his indefinite hunger strike

17:31





The announcement came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to him to end his fast-unto-death. Dallewal announced that he was ending his indefinite fast at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.





"You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order," said Dallewal while addressing the farmers' gathering.





Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.





He began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.





After the Centre invited the farmer leaders for talks in January, Dallewal started taking medical aid at the Khanauri protest site but did not end his fast.





On Saturday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to Dallewal to end his hunger strike.





In a post on X, he said, "The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organisations regarding their demands is continuing." -- PTI

