President Murmu embarks for 4-day state visit to Portugal, Slovakia

Sun, 06 April 2025
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday emplaned for a 4-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7-10.  

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. 

The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years, as the last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.  

While from 9-10 April, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Slovakia at the invitation of the Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini. 

It will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years.  

Shatring the post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn emplanes on State visits to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. These are the first State visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years."  

"The visits will further expand India's multifaceted engagement with two important EU partners," the post added.  

Speaking to media during the special briefing, Tanmay Lal Secretary (West) MEA, called the visits "two important landmark visits." -- ANI 

