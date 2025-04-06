HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
People seeing good governance agenda of party: Modi on BJP's foundation day

Sun, 06 April 2025
08:54
On the foundation day of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the people are seeing the good governance agenda of the party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates it received in the years gone by.

"Greetings to all BJP Karyakartas on the Party's Sthapana Diwas.We recall all those who devoted themselves to strengthening our Party over the last several decades," Modi said in a series of posts on X.  
 
This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India's progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat, he said.
 
"The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our Party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we've received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation," the prime minister said.

"Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-round development. My best wishes to all our hardworking Karyakartas, the backbone of our Party, as they actively work on the ground and elaborate on our good governance agenda," he said.

Modi said he is proud of the manner in which BJP 'karyakartas' are working round-the-clock, in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised.  
 
Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating, he added.  
 
The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party which had merged with other opposition parties to form the Janata Party to take on the Congress in the post-Emergency 1977 polls.

The BJP won only two Lok Sabha seats in the first national election it fought in 1984. However, it rose rapidly later under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, coming to power in the 90s as the head of a coalition, before Modi led the party to its maiden majority in 2014.

The party has been in power at the Centre since then. -- PTI 

