Over 50 people take ill after consuming food at wedding in Maha's Gondia

18:48





The affected persons are undergoing treatment at the rural hospital in Goregaon tehsil, the primary health centre and a private hospital in Gondia, the official said.





He said the affected persons had consumed food at a wedding in Babai village on Saturday.





Medical officer Dr PK Patle of the rural hospital in Goregaon said villagers came to the hospital with their children on Saturday evening complaining of stomachache, vomiting, loose motions, etc.





"We treated all the patients, including children. Four patients were discharged on Sunday while others were under observation, and their condition is stable," he said.





The health department of the Zilla Parishad conducted a medical camp at Babai village to monitor the situation. -- PTI

