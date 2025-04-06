HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to inaugurate new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu

Sun, 06 April 2025
10:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate on Sunday noon the new Pamban sea bridge, in Rameswaram, providing a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island. 

This would improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond. 

The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.

Following this, he will visit the world famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. 

Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation. 

The official events coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today. -- PTI

