Modi emplanes for Rameswaram to inaugurate New Pamban Bridge

Sun, 06 April 2025
12:53
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his three-day visit State visit to Sri Lanka.  

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake saw him off at the airport.  

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Modi is set to inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.  

The 2.07-km-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development, the ministry of railways said in a statement.  

The bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 metres with two tracks. 

The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.  

The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge. 

A cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India. 

However, the new bridge, sanctioned in 2019, is three metres higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity. -- ANI 

