'Mahamastakabhishek' of Lord Ram takes place at Ayodhya temple

18:25





Sharing a video of the 'Surya Tilak', Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a post on X said, "Surya Tilak of Prabhu on the pious occasion of Shri Ram Navami."





The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also shared photographs of 'abhishek' of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar on Shri Ram Navami.





A large number of devotees have been visiting the temple since morning to offer prayers to Lord Ram on this occasion and have his glimpse.





"The Surya Tilak on the forehead of Lord Ram lasted for almost 4 minutes and it began at 12 noon," Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said.





The media centre of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also shared the video of the 'Surya Tilak' on X.





"As soon as the radiant rays of Lord Bhaskar (Sun), travelling through the old familiar path converged on the forehead of Balak Shri Ram Lalla, the devotees present in front of the Lord danced with joy," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said in a statement.





"Devotees hailed this moment. Those who could not reach Ayodhya, watched the live telecast of the Mahamastakabhishek of Shri Ram Lalla from their places," the statement added.





The final trial was done on Saturday to arrange for the blessings of the Sun God to reach Shri Ram Lalla's forehead. -- PTI

The 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Lord Ram took place at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami.