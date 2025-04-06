HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Mahamastakabhishek' of Lord Ram takes place at Ayodhya temple

Sun, 06 April 2025
18:25
The 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Lord Ram took place at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. 

Sharing a video of the 'Surya Tilak', Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a post on X said, "Surya Tilak of Prabhu on the pious occasion of Shri Ram Navami." 

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also shared photographs of 'abhishek' of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar on Shri Ram Navami. 

A large number of devotees have been visiting the temple since morning to offer prayers to Lord Ram on this occasion and have his glimpse. 

"The Surya Tilak on the forehead of Lord Ram lasted for almost 4 minutes and it began at 12 noon," Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said. 

The media centre of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also shared the video of the 'Surya Tilak' on X. 

"As soon as the radiant rays of Lord Bhaskar (Sun), travelling through the old familiar path converged on the forehead of Balak Shri Ram Lalla, the devotees present in front of the Lord danced with joy," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said in a statement. 

"Devotees hailed this moment. Those who could not reach Ayodhya, watched the live telecast of the Mahamastakabhishek of Shri Ram Lalla from their places," the statement added. 

The final trial was done on Saturday to arrange for the blessings of the Sun God to reach Shri Ram Lalla's forehead. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH

Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?

Dhoni himself addressed the retirement rumours in a latest podcast after speculation of his retirement from IPL intensified, when his parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were seen at Chepauk for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

LIVE! UP electricity dept worker waves Palestine flag, axed
LIVE! UP electricity dept worker waves Palestine flag, axed

Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity challenged in SC
Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity challenged in SC

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in...

No plan to control Waqf Board, our plan is...: Nadda
No plan to control Waqf Board, our plan is...: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday that the party does not seek to control the Waqf Board but wants to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of law and adhere to established rules. He said the properties and funds of...

