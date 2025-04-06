HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Maha mosque blast: UAPA invoked against 2 men

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
08:25
image
Police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section for  terrorist act  against two men arrested in the case of blast at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said.
        
Gelatin sticks went off at the mosque in Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil on March 30, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, allegedly after an altercation between two groups during a procession, leading to the arrest of the two men.
        
While no one was injured in the blast, the internal portion of the structure was damaged.

Police arrested local residents Vijay Rama Gavhane (22) and Shriram Ashok Sagde (24) within hours of the blast.
        
The Beed police initially registered a case under various BNS sections, including 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, covering insults) and 196 (promoting enmity between).
        
During the investigation, the police have now invoked BNS section 113 (terrorist act) and UAPA sections 15, 16 and 18 that deal with the  terrorist act, punishment for terrorist act and conspiracy , an official said.
        
Securing bail is difficult under the UAPA.
        
The arrested persons are in police custody, the official added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha mosque blast: UAPA invoked against 2 men
LIVE! Maha mosque blast: UAPA invoked against 2 men

Waqf amendment bill gets President's okay, old act repealed
Waqf amendment bill gets President's okay, old act repealed

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has sparked controversy and legal challenges. The Bill, passed by Parliament after heated debates, has been criticized by opposition parties as...

Jaiswal, Archer power Royals to 50-run win over PBKS
Jaiswal, Archer power Royals to 50-run win over PBKS

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday

Kerala firm chains underperforming employees like dogs
Kerala firm chains underperforming employees like dogs

A private marketing firm in Kerala has been accused of subjecting its underperforming employees to degrading treatment, including making them walk on their knees like chained dogs and lick coins from the floor. The state Labour...

Pune hospital ends deposit policy after woman's death
Pune hospital ends deposit policy after woman's death

The Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, India, has stopped taking deposits from patients at the emergency department after a pregnant woman died after being turned away for non-payment. The hospital faced intense criticism following...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD