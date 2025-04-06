HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Maha civic chief attempts suicide by shooting himself; motive unclear

Sun, 06 April 2025
16:51
The commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself with a gun, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night following which the civic chief, Babasaheb Manohare, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was reported to be critical, a police official said.

Manohare allegedly shot himself with a gun in the head at around 11.30 pm at his residence on Barshi Road here, the official said, adding the motive was not yet clear.

He was subsequently rushed to the Sahyadri Hospital, the official said.

An emergency surgery was performed. 

The bullet pierced through the right side of his skull, causing heavy bleeding, hospital director Dr Hanumant Kinikar said.

However, doctors managed to stabilise his condition, and he was responding well to the treatment, Kinikar added.

According to the family members, Manohare had dinner as usual on Saturday and chatted with everyone at home. 

They heard a gunshot after he retired to his room.

Manohare took charge as Latur civic chief on October 20, 2022. 

He recently presented the municipal corporation's annual budget on March 27, another official said. -- PTI

