HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka HC urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
12:30
File image
File image
The high court of Karnataka has appealed to Parliament and state legislatures to move forward with the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, calling it a crucial step toward realising the Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, secularism, and national unity.  

The comment was made by the single bench of Justice Sanjiv Kumar during the hearing of a case related to a property dispute.  

The case was related to the partition of the property of a Muslim woman, Shahnaz Begum, after her death, in which the woman's husband and her siblings were parties.  

The court found that there was a huge difference in the rights of women under various religious laws, which hurt the constitutional principle of equality.  

Justice Kumar said that the Uniform Civil Code is mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution, and only by implementing it can equality and justice be guaranteed to citizens.  

He particularly highlighted the unequal status of women, who are still denied equal rights due to religion-based personal laws.  

For example, where daughters are given equal rights in Hindu inheritance law.  

In Muslim law, sisters often get less share than brothers.  

The court further stated that states like Goa and Uttarakhand had taken initiatives in the direction of UCC and now the time had come to implement it across the country.  

The court ordered a copy of its verdict to be sent to the principal law secretaries of the Centre and the Karnataka government so that they the legislative process on it could be initiated.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka HC urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code
LIVE! K'taka HC urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

Judge hearing Malegaon case shifted days before verdict
Judge hearing Malegaon case shifted days before verdict

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred to Nashik just days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgement. The transfer order, issued by the registrar...

Man offers water to cheetahs in MP, video goes viral
Man offers water to cheetahs in MP, video goes viral

In the clip of about 40 seconds, a man is seen pouring water from a can into a pan, following which five cheetahs sitting under the shadow in the vicinity walk up to the utensil and start drinking the water.

IAF instructor dies during skydiving 'demo drop'
IAF instructor dies during skydiving 'demo drop'

According to police, Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari (41) jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 AM. However, his parachute didn't open on time due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD