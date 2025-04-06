HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala MBBS student found dead in hostel, suicide suspected

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
15:19
image
An MBBS student has been found hanging in her hostel room at Government Medical College in Kalamassery, near Kochi, the police said on Sunday. 

The deceased, Ambili from Kasaragod, was a third-year medical student. 

According to the police, her hostel mates found her hanging from the ceiling fan around 11 pm on Saturday. 

Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a suicide and police registered a case of unnatural death. 

Her parents visited her at the college on Saturday and the reason behind her alleged extreme step is yet unknown, police said. 

The student was facing some mental distress and learning disability issues, but they are not verified, police sources added. 

The body will be sent for autopsy after her relatives arrive and give their statements, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP min calls for renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden
LIVE! UP min calls for renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden

7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital
7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital

Seven people have died after allegedly being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, India, prompting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch a probe. The alleged fake doctor,...

Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute
Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute

Amidst growing protests from students and other groups over the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for IT infrastructure, the Congress party has urged the state...

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief
CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief

Former Kerala minister M A Baby was elected as the CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th party congress in Madurai. Baby, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998, has been a member of the Politburo since 2012. He succeeds...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD