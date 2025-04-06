Kerala MBBS student found dead in hostel, suicide suspected

15:19





The deceased, Ambili from Kasaragod, was a third-year medical student.





According to the police, her hostel mates found her hanging from the ceiling fan around 11 pm on Saturday.





Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a suicide and police registered a case of unnatural death.





Her parents visited her at the college on Saturday and the reason behind her alleged extreme step is yet unknown, police said.





The student was facing some mental distress and learning disability issues, but they are not verified, police sources added.





The body will be sent for autopsy after her relatives arrive and give their statements, the police said. -- PTI

