HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala ex-minister MA Baby is new CPM gen secy

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
13:30
image
Former Kerala minister MA Baby was elected as the CPI-M general secretary at the 24th party congress in Madurai on Sunday, sources said. 

A section of the party leaders had backed All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale for the post. 

Born to PM Alexander and Lilly Alexander in Kerala's Prakkulam in 1954, Baby's first exposure to politics came when he joined the Kerala Students Federation, the predecessor of the Students Federation of India, during his school days. 

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998. 

Baby has been a member of the Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the CPI-M, since 2012. 

The post of the party general secretary fell vacant following the death of Sitaram Yechury last year, after which Prakash Karat took over as the interim coordinator. 

The 24th party congress of the CPI-M began on April 2 and will end on Sunday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka HC urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code
LIVE! K'taka HC urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

Judge hearing Malegaon case shifted days before verdict
Judge hearing Malegaon case shifted days before verdict

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred to Nashik just days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgement. The transfer order, issued by the registrar...

Man offers water to cheetahs in MP, video goes viral
Man offers water to cheetahs in MP, video goes viral

In the clip of about 40 seconds, a man is seen pouring water from a can into a pan, following which five cheetahs sitting under the shadow in the vicinity walk up to the utensil and start drinking the water.

IAF instructor dies during skydiving 'demo drop'
IAF instructor dies during skydiving 'demo drop'

According to police, Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari (41) jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 AM. However, his parachute didn't open on time due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD