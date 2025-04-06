HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
I-T department notice to 'Empuraan' producer Antony Perumbavoor

Sun, 06 April 2025
18:07
The Income Tax department has issued a notice to Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeking clarification on the alleged financial transactions related to his previously bankrolled films Lucifer and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, sources said.  

According to sources in the Income Tax department, the notice is a follow-up to the earlier raids conducted in 2022. 

Authorities have clarified that the current notice or the proceedings are not related to the recently released and "controversial" film Empuraan.  

In 2022, the Income Tax department raided the offices and residences of several film producers in Kerala. 

The raids were carried out on five production companies, including Aashirvad Cinemas, which was allegedly owned by Antony Perumbavoor, said sources.  

As per sources, the alleged financial transactions of these companies from 2019 to 2022 were examined during initial proceedings. 

The latest notice to Perumbavoor is part of the department's follow-up investigations, they added.  

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan recently underwent voluntary edits by its makers after facing backlash from right-wing supporters over its political and social themes. -- ANI 

