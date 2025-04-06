I-T department notice to 'Empuraan' producer Antony Perumbavoor

18:07





According to sources in the Income Tax department, the notice is a follow-up to the earlier raids conducted in 2022.





Authorities have clarified that the current notice or the proceedings are not related to the recently released and "controversial" film Empuraan.





In 2022, the Income Tax department raided the offices and residences of several film producers in Kerala.





The raids were carried out on five production companies, including Aashirvad Cinemas, which was allegedly owned by Antony Perumbavoor, said sources.





As per sources, the alleged financial transactions of these companies from 2019 to 2022 were examined during initial proceedings.





The latest notice to Perumbavoor is part of the department's follow-up investigations, they added.





Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan recently underwent voluntary edits by its makers after facing backlash from right-wing supporters over its political and social themes. -- ANI

