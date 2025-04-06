HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GIPE fund row: Servants of India secretary arrested by Pune police

Sun, 06 April 2025
15:51
The secretary of the Servants of India Society, the parent body of the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, was arrested for alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds, a Pune police official said on Sunday.   

Milind Deshmukh was arrested on Saturday on the complaint of the deputy registrar of GIPE, the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said. 

"Funds of Rs 1.5 crore belonging to GIPE were allegedly diverted for the purchase of land for SIS. The alleged misappropriation took place in 2022-23," the official said. 

GIPE was in the news for the past few days after its Chancellor and EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal was first removed by SIS over the institution's "declining academic standards" and its 'B' grade in a recent NAAC accreditation exercise and then reinstated on Saturday. 

Incidentally, Sanyal, in a letter to SIS president Damodar Sahoo that he posted on X, had pointed out to "controversies and accusations of financial impropriety at GIPE over the years". 

On his removal as Chancellor, Sanyal had said the poor grade the institute received in the NAAC accreditation reflected the performance of earlier leaders, as it was based on data from the past years when he was not holding the chancellor's post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fresh plea in SC challenges validity of Waqf Act, 2025
LIVE! Fresh plea in SC challenges validity of Waqf Act, 2025

7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital
7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital

Seven people have died after allegedly being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, India, prompting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch a probe. The alleged fake doctor,...

Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute
Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute

Amidst growing protests from students and other groups over the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for IT infrastructure, the Congress party has urged the state...

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief
CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief

Former Kerala minister M A Baby was elected as the CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th party congress in Madurai. Baby, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998, has been a member of the Politburo since 2012. He succeeds...

