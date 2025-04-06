HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fresh plea in SC challenges validity of Waqf Act, 2025

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
15:23
File image
File image
A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in the matter of religion. 

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses. 

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the bill. 

The fresh petition has been filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala. 

The plea, filed through advocate Zulfiker Ali P S, said these amendments would distort the religious character of Waqfs while also irreversibly damaging the democratic process in the administration of Waqf and Waqf Boards. 

"Hence, it is submitted that the 2025 Act is a blatant intrusion into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in the matter of religion which is protected under Article 26 of the Constitution of India," the plea said. 

It alleged that the 2025 Act was against the federal principles of Constitution as it takes away all powers of the state governments and State Waqf Boards in connection with Waqfs and accumulates all powers into the hands of the Central government. 

"The cumulative effect of these provisions will be highly detrimental to Waqfs at large and the Muslim community will be deprived of large tract of Waqf properties on account of operation of these provisions," the plea said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fresh plea in SC challenges validity of Waqf Act, 2025
LIVE! Fresh plea in SC challenges validity of Waqf Act, 2025

7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital
7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital

Seven people have died after allegedly being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, India, prompting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch a probe. The alleged fake doctor,...

Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute
Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute

Amidst growing protests from students and other groups over the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for IT infrastructure, the Congress party has urged the state...

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief
CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief

Former Kerala minister M A Baby was elected as the CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th party congress in Madurai. Baby, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998, has been a member of the Politburo since 2012. He succeeds...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD