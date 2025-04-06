Flag march in Jamshedpur ahead of Ram Navami flag immersion tomorrow

21:53

File image





Led by senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal, the march covered several sensitive areas, including the minority-dominated locality of Mango, officials said.





The march also saw the participation of SP (City) Kumar Subhashish, additional district magistrate (law & order) Aniket Sachan, and officers-in-charge of various police stations.





The procession passed through key areas such as Mango, Azadnagar and other sensitive spots to ensure law and order during the festival.





Kaushal emphasised that security arrangements have been tightened across the district in view of the upcoming immersion ceremony.





"A strong police presence, including static armed personnel, women police force, and magistrates, has been deployed in sensitive areas like river ghats, roundabouts, and immersion routes," he added.





To maintain vigilance, police are monitoring social media and have warned of stringent action against any miscreants attempting to disrupt the prevailing peace, tranquility, and communal harmony.





Kaushal urged the Akhara committees to adhere to the designated immersion routes and issue identity cards to their volunteers. -- PTI

Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district police conducted a flag march to instill confidence among residents of the steel city ahead of Monday's Ram Navami flag immersion ceremony.