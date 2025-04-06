HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Fire breaks out in power car of train in MP's Ujjain; no injuries

Sun, 06 April 2025
20:09
File image
A fire broke out on the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express (20846) when the train was passing through the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, an official said. 

No one was injured in the fire which has been controlled, he said. 

Public relations officer of Western Railway (Ratlam Division), Khemraj Meena, told PTI that the power car, which supplies electricity to the train, caught fire between Tarana and Tajpur around 5 pm. 

He said the fire in the power car of the long-distance train was controlled, and it was allowed to proceed towards its destination at 6.30 pm after necessary repairs. 

Railway officials who reached the spot after the fire are investigating the cause of the incident, added Meena. -- PTI

