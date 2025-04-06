ED arrests ex-GM of K'taka Bhovi Development Corp in PMLA case

17:09





BK Nagarajappa was taken into custody on April 5.





A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru sent him to ED custody for 14 days, the federal probe agency said in a statement.





The money laundering case stems from multiple Karnataka police FIRs filed on charges of "misuse and diversion" of funds worth Rs 97 crore from the KBDC, meant for the welfare of the Bhovi community, which is included in Karnataka's Scheduled Castes list.





The ED conducted searches against various accused in the case on April 4 and at the office of KBDC located at VV Tower in Bengaluru.





It alleged that Nagarajappa was "instrumental" in the diversion of funds from the KBDC by using bank accounts of "fake" beneficiaries provided by agents from the Bhovi community.





"Funds were further layered and laundered through entities incorporated in the name of his accomplices in connivance with other suspects/accused," the agency claimed.





Nagarajappa's legal representative could not be contacted for a response on the charges against him. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has arrested a former general manager of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation following searches in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the department.