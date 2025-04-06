HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP's Locket Chatterjee claims police stopped Ram Navami rally in Kolkata

Sun, 06 April 2025
13:45
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Sunday claimed that a Ram Navami rally led by her from New Town in the outskirts of Kolkata was stopped by police, prompting a change of route of the procession. 

Chatterjee was also seen engaging in a verbal spat with police personnel after the rally was "halted" near Keshtopur in the city's northern fringes. 

Police sources said barricades were set up at the Keshtopur crossing adjacent to the airport-connecting VIP Road, after the procession tried to enter Salt Lake. 

"This is not a political rally. It's a spiritual congregation where people have participated spontaneously. How can the police stop this rally, which has the necessary permissions?" Chatterjee said. 

The former MP later walked past the barricades and urged the rally participants to take an alternative route to avoid further confrontation. 

She was seen riding a two-wheeler at the start of the rally from a Ram Temple in New Town, and was joined by party leader Arjun Singh at its initial stage. 

The procession is scheduled to culminate at the Hanuman Mandir in Dum Dum. -- PTI

LIVE! UP min calls for renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden

7 die after 'fake' cardiologist's treatment at MP hospital

Seven people have died after allegedly being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, India, prompting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch a probe. The alleged fake doctor,...

Cong asks T'gana to hold talks on UoH land dispute

Amidst growing protests from students and other groups over the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for IT infrastructure, the Congress party has urged the state...

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

CPM elects Kerala ex-minister MA Baby as party chief

Former Kerala minister M A Baby was elected as the CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th party congress in Madurai. Baby, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998, has been a member of the Politburo since 2012. He succeeds...

