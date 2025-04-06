HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amul's total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26

Sun, 06 April 2025
19:52
India's leading dairy brand Amul's revenue is expected to rise more than 10 per cent to about Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal due to rising consumer demand for milk and its products.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand.

Besides, its 18 district cooperative milk producer's unions sell on their own in local district markets.

In an interview with PTI, GCMMF managing director Jayen Mehta said the total revenue of the Amul brand is likely to touch Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025-26 fiscal against around Rs 90,000 crore in the previous year.

"At GCMMF, we are targeting a 14 per cent growth this fiscal to Rs 75,000 crore," Mehta said, anticipating demand growth.

The turnover from direct marketing of Amul products by 18 member unions will be around Rs 25,000 crore this fiscal, taking the total revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore.

During the last 2024-25 fiscal, Mehta said the GCMMF recorded an 11 percent rise in its revenue to Rs 65,911 crore, mainly driven by an increase in volumes across all categories.

The GCMMF  turnover stood at around  59,250 crore in 2023-24.

"GCMMF clocked double-digit growth across all product categories," he said. -- PTI

