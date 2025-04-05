HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zelenskyy, Putin 'ready to make a deal': Trump

Sat, 05 April 2025
10:04
United States President Donald Trump said he talked to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that the latter was ready to make a deal.
 
During his gaggle on Air Force 1, Trump said that the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev was in the US, but did not specify what talks he held. 
 
"I think he's (Zelenskyy) ready to make a deal. And I think that President Putin is ready to make a deal, and you'll stop the killing of 1000s of young people a week. I just will tell you that there's a lot of good conversation about Ukraine, Russia," he said.
 
Trump added that the US wants the Russia-Ukraine conflict to stop as soon as possible, and to stop the killing of thousands of soldiers from both sides.
 
"We have an envoy from Russia. We're talking about it (the conflict). We like to see that (war) stop as soon as possible, because thousands of people are being killed, awake soldiers, mostly soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers and Russian soldiers, and you're losing 2,000-3,000 sometimes a week. So we're spearheading the drive to get it done. Europe has not been successful in dealing with President Putin, but I think I will be successful," Trump said.

