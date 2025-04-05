HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman falls from Delhi amusement park ride, dies

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
19:04
image
A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka, fell off a ride at the amusement park on Thursday evening, police said in a statement.

There were visible injuries on the deceased's body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, he added.

Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by her friend Nikhil where the doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

An MLC (medico-legal case) intimation regarding the incident was received at Kapashera Police Station following which an investigating officer visited the hospital and collected the medical report.

"Visible injuries on the body included an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee," the officer said.

Nikhil told the police in his statement that he and Priyanka had gone to Fun and Food Village and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday.

Priyanka allegedly fell off during the ride, he said.

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the BNS, an officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and responsibility for the incident, police said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Nigam strikes, Conway departs for 13
IPL 2025 Updates: Nigam strikes, Conway departs for 13

LIVE! Cash row judge sworn-in 'clandestinely': HCBA
LIVE! Cash row judge sworn-in 'clandestinely': HCBA

Raj Thackeray calls off agitation to enforce Marathi
Raj Thackeray calls off agitation to enforce Marathi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has asked his party workers to temporarily halt the agitation demanding the use of Marathi language in banks and other establishments. Thackeray said the agitation has been...

BookMyShow has banned Kunal Kamra, claims Shiv Sena
BookMyShow has banned Kunal Kamra, claims Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal has claimed that BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its platform following protests from the party. Kanal, the social media in-charge of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked...

Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!
Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!

'The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD