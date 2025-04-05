Vehicle ferrying people to Shah's event overturns; 30 injured

16:36

At least 30 persons were injured, six of them critically, after a mini goods carrier ferrying them to a public event of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada overturned on Saturday, a police official said.





The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits when the vehicle was on its way from Potali, a Naxal affected village, the official added.





"The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. At least 30 people are injured. Of these, six are critical. Some of the injured have been admitted to Kuakonda health centre and others to the district hospital. The incident is being probed," he said.





Shah addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural event organised by the Chhattisgarh governmtn, at a school ground here this afternoon. -- PTI