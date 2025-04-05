HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vehicle ferrying people to Shah's event overturns; 30 injured

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
16:36
image
At least 30 persons were injured, six of them critically, after a mini goods carrier ferrying them to a public event of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada overturned on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits when the vehicle was on its way from Potali, a Naxal affected village, the official added.

"The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. At least 30 people are injured. Of these, six are critical. Some of the injured have been admitted to Kuakonda health centre and others to the district hospital. The incident is being probed," he said.

Shah addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural event organised by the Chhattisgarh governmtn, at a school ground here this afternoon.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Sameer go on the attack
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Sameer go on the attack

LIVE! Stop agitation to enforce Marathi: Raj Thackeray
LIVE! Stop agitation to enforce Marathi: Raj Thackeray

In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign key defence pact
In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign key defence pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a tri-services ceremonial welcome in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking the first time such an honor has been bestowed upon a foreign leader. The welcome took place at the historic Independence Square, the...

ED seizes Rs 1.5 cr from L2: Empuraan producer's firm
ED seizes Rs 1.5 cr from L2: Empuraan producer's firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from the premises of a chit fund company owned by Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the Malayalam movie "L2: Empuraan", in connection with foreign exchange law...

'Most Dargahs And Mosques Will Be Threatened'
'Most Dargahs And Mosques Will Be Threatened'

'The new Waqf bill sows the seed for conflict in every town and village of India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD