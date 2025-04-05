HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension flares up in Manipur after village chief assaulted

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
20:48
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Tension flared up between two tribal communities in ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Saturday after a village chief was allegedly assaulted by suspected militants over a land dispute, officials said.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm when dozens of armed militants came to Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district and assaulted several residents, including village chief Aimson Abonmai, they said.

The residents of Naga-dominated Konsakhul claimed that the militants, allegedly belonging to the Kuki community, were from neighbouring Haraothel village.

Abonmai was taken to state-run RIMS in Imphal, while eight other injured villagers were being treated at Khurkhul primary healthcare centre, the officials said.

Hospital officials said they were out of danger.

Rongmei Naga Council, meanwhile, strongly condemned the assault.

"We appeal to the Kuki leaders not to allow such incidents in future. Such incidents have the potential to spark unrest in the hills at a time when the state is already witnessing ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities. We strongly condemn the assault on a Naga village chief by Kuki miscreants," vice president of the council, Athuan Gangmei, told reporters.

Police, on the other hand, said additional security forces have been sent to the hill village to control the situation.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: RR off to a brisk start
IPL 2025 Updates: RR off to a brisk start

LIVE! AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC against Waqf Bill
LIVE! AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC against Waqf Bill

Cash row judge sworn-in 'secretly': Bar Association
Cash row judge sworn-in 'secretly': Bar Association

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the "clandestine" manner in which Justice Yashwant Varma, who was transferred from the Delhi High Court amid cash-at-home allegations, was administered the oath of office. The...

Raj Thackeray calls off agitation to enforce Marathi
Raj Thackeray calls off agitation to enforce Marathi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has asked his party workers to temporarily halt the agitation demanding the use of Marathi language in banks and other establishments. Thackeray said the agitation has been...

BookMyShow has banned Kunal Kamra, claims Shiv Sena
BookMyShow has banned Kunal Kamra, claims Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal has claimed that BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its platform following protests from the party. Kanal, the social media in-charge of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD