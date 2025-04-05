Pak intruder shot dead, Rangers refuse to take body

21:24

A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by Border Security Force troops along the International Border in Jammu, officials said on Saturday, as authorities ensured his proper Islamic burial after the Pakistan Rangers refused to accept his body at a flag meeting.



The unidentified Pakistani man, aged around 35 years, was killed when the BSF personnel opened fire after noticing suspicious movements near a border outpost in the Abdullian area in the R S Pura sector late on Friday night, officials said.



BSF troops, who are on high alert in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday, lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers following the incident, the officials said.



"On the intervening night of April 4 and April 5, the alert BSF troops saw suspicious movements in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," a BSF spokesperson said.



He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept moving.



"Sensing a threat, the BSF troops neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained," he added.



The spokesperson said a strong protest has been lodged with the BSF's Pakistani counterpart.



According to sources, the BSF informed the police department, which sent the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.



Later, around 1:10 pm, the BSF conducted a short-duration flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers near the site of the incident, the sources said.



A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistani side over the infiltration attempt. The Pakistani side refused to accept the body of the intruder during the meeting, the sources said, adding that the deceased was aged around 35 years and was not found in possession of any incriminating material.



After the completion of the post-mortem examination and other formalities, the body was taken by police to the Agra Chak area of R S Pura, where a burial was conducted in accordance with Islamic rituals by involving a group of local Muslims. -- PTI