HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
09:23
image
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming to have foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border. 
          
Official sources said the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector. 
        
"On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson of the BSF said.
        
He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.  
        
"The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being  ascertained," he said.    
            
The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart.
         
Official sources said the BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu
LIVE! Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain

Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and star batter Suryakumar Yadav's fluent 67 went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Prof banned for life over 'controversial' RSS question
Prof banned for life over 'controversial' RSS question

An Uttar Pradesh government-run university has debarred a professor from all examination and evaluation work for life after a question paper she set for a Political Science exam allegedly linked the RSS to the rise in religious and...

Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'
Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'

The knife fragment that got lodged near the spine of actor Saif Ali Khan during the attack on him at his Bandra home as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from accused Mohammad Shariful...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD