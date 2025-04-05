HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Notices issued against Waqf Bill protestors in UP

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
11:28
image
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have issued notices against 24 people for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 by wearing black badges and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.
   
Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat on Saturday told reporters that notices were served to 24 persons in this connection, and added that police have identified more people on the basis of CCTV footage. 
 
The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap on the police report, asking them to furnish bonds of Rs two lakh each after appearing before the court on April 16. These people were found protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and wearing black badges on their arms during last Friday prayers of Ramzan in different mosques here on March 28.
 
The people who got notices issued against them said they wore black badges only to show protest in a democratic way. 
 
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting that the legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.
 
The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate, and the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the legislation following an over 13-hour debate.
 
The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Building damaged due to dust storm in Maha
LIVE! Building damaged due to dust storm in Maha

Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held

The high commission of India in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, said the incident happened in Rockland. It did not identify the victim.

Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!
Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!

'The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there.'

Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture
Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture

The Kerala police were the most sensitised to the rights of those arrested while that of Jharkhand and Gujarat the least.

Philippines Seeks India's Help Against China's Threat
Philippines Seeks India's Help Against China's Threat

The Squad seeks to counter China's power assertions in the South China Sea region.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD