Indian Homes Have More Gold Than The World's Top 10 Central Banks!

Sat, 05 April 2025
09:58
India's love affair with gold has reached new heights.

According to a study by HSBC Global, Indian households now possess more gold than the collective reserves of the world's top 10 central banks.

Currently, Indian household gold reserves stand at 25,000 tonnes. This is much larger than gold holdings with the central banks of the United States (which leads with 8,133 tonnes), Germany (approximately 3,300 tonnes), Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland, India, Japan, and Turkey.

As of December 2024, Indias central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, held 876.18 tonnes in gold reserves.

Meanwhile, Indian consumers are rewriting other global narratives, too.

In 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold more cars in India than its parent company, Suzuki Motor, did across the rest of the world. Marutis sales in India topped 1.8 million vehicles, surpassing Suzukis global sales (excluding India) of just over 1.4 million.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu
How Manoj Kumar Became Mr Bharat
Shaheed was Manoj Kumar's first patriotic success. This small-budget black-and-white film had enormous impact, besides laying the foundation for Manoj's famous flag-waving Mr Bharat image that was strengthened by a string of subsequent...

Debunking 10 myths about China and the South China Sea
In anticipation of a verdict to be delivered by the International Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on Tuesday, China has orchestrated a worldwide campaign to defuse its findings.

Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'
The knife fragment that got lodged near the spine of actor Saif Ali Khan during the attack on him at his Bandra home as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from accused Mohammad Shariful...

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

