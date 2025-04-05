HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Airport To Begin Full-Body Scanner Trials In May

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
09:20
image
Delhi airport will begin trials of advanced full-body scanners in May for quicker movement of passengers at the security screening stage, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.
 
The airport operator said scanners will generate a standardised 2D image on a preset human avatar so that no personal images are stored in the system.
 
All scanned data will be securely stored with access restricted to authorised agencies, it noted.
 
Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 and the remaining two at Terminal 3.
 
Already deployed at major airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, this technology allows rapid screening, with each scan taking only three seconds. The system is capable of handling up to 1,200 scans per hour.
 
The IT interface for these machines is being finalised. Once the trial period is complete, a committee led by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will analyse the results and establish standard operating procedures for full-scale implementation, DIAL said.
 
Following BCAS s latest directives, the trials will begin next month. The advanced scanners can detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, providing a significant upgrade over conventional metal detectors.
 
DIAL said the scanners come equipped with four touch-screen monitors for real-time image analysis and passenger instructions. They are designed to accommodate individuals ranging from 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.
 
While DIAL is gearing up for trials, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been testing full-body scanners for about a year.

Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu
LIVE! Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain

Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and star batter Suryakumar Yadav's fluent 67 went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Prof banned for life over 'controversial' RSS question
Prof banned for life over 'controversial' RSS question

An Uttar Pradesh government-run university has debarred a professor from all examination and evaluation work for life after a question paper she set for a Political Science exam allegedly linked the RSS to the rise in religious and...

Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'
Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'

The knife fragment that got lodged near the spine of actor Saif Ali Khan during the attack on him at his Bandra home as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from accused Mohammad Shariful...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD