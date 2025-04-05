Delhi Airport To Begin Full-Body Scanner Trials In May

09:20

Delhi airport will begin trials of advanced full-body scanners in May for quicker movement of passengers at the security screening stage, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.

The airport operator said scanners will generate a standardised 2D image on a preset human avatar so that no personal images are stored in the system.

All scanned data will be securely stored with access restricted to authorised agencies, it noted.

Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 and the remaining two at Terminal 3.

Already deployed at major airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, this technology allows rapid screening, with each scan taking only three seconds. The system is capable of handling up to 1,200 scans per hour.

The IT interface for these machines is being finalised. Once the trial period is complete, a committee led by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will analyse the results and establish standard operating procedures for full-scale implementation, DIAL said.

Following BCAS s latest directives, the trials will begin next month. The advanced scanners can detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, providing a significant upgrade over conventional metal detectors.

DIAL said the scanners come equipped with four touch-screen monitors for real-time image analysis and passenger instructions. They are designed to accommodate individuals ranging from 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.

While DIAL is gearing up for trials, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been testing full-body scanners for about a year.





Deepak Patel, Business Standard