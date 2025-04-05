Centre asks states to activate heat action plans

14:23

Sanket Koul, Business Standard



With mercury breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark in parts of the country, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to review preparedness of health facilities to handle cases of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses and start implementing heat health action plans.



It comes just days after the India Meteorological Department issued orange alert for parts of Maharashtra and southwest Rajasthan due to soaring temperature. The weatherman has also warned of 'double heatwave' days in northwest India this summer season.



In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said with the onset of summer, an increase in the exposure to heat, including extreme conditions may occur.



Asking states to continue sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grassroots level workers on heat illness, Srivatsva said that public health officials must be encouraged to join virtual refresher training sessions on its management and surveillance reporting.



Terming fire safety in health facilities as critical, she asked these facilities to conduct thorough inspections, safety and electric load audits and ensure fire no-objection certificate compliance.



Health facility preparedness must also be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration salts (ORS) and all necessary equipment to provide active, emergency cooling, she added.



Srivastava also asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to ensure dissemination of action plans on heat related illnesses and autopsy finding in case of all heat related deaths to state health departments.



The ministry has advised states to form state and district action forces for appropriate implementation of heat actions plans in their respective jurisdictions.



States may also utilise information, education and communication as well as community-level awareness materials developed by NPCCHH regarding precautions to be taken by people to safeguard themselves against the heat wave, Srivastava added.