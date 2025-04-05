HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Building damaged due to dust storm in Maha

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
11:25
image
An unauthorised high-rise building was damaged, and some residents were evacuated after a dust storm swept through Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

There were reports of no injuries in the incident that occurred in the Mumbra area on Friday afternoon, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

He said strong winds caused cracks in the walls of two terrace-level rooms in an unauthorised seven-storey structure in Thakur Pada.

Personnel from the fire brigade, disaster management cell, and staff from the encroachment department rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle and removed the damaged portions, preventing a collapse, Tadvi said.

As a precautionary measure, six residential units were evacuated and sealed, the civic body said in a release.

The dust storm caused five incidents of tree falls across the city, and multiple vehicles were damaged, it stated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Building damaged due to dust storm in Maha
LIVE! Building damaged due to dust storm in Maha

Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held

The high commission of India in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, said the incident happened in Rockland. It did not identify the victim.

Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!
Indian Startups Hit Back at Goyal!

'The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there.'

Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture
Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture

The Kerala police were the most sensitised to the rights of those arrested while that of Jharkhand and Gujarat the least.

Philippines Seeks India's Help Against China's Threat
Philippines Seeks India's Help Against China's Threat

The Squad seeks to counter China's power assertions in the South China Sea region.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD