HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BookMyShow removes Kamra from list of artists: Sena

Sat, 05 April 2025
Share:
15:12
image
Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday claimed BookMyShow has taken stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platforms.

Kanal, the social media in-charge of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked BookMyShoew CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping its portal 'clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment'.

When contacted, BookMyShow team said they have no comments to offer as of now.

'I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of you team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of the book my show search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental,' Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani.

He said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas.

'Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution.

'We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest. Thank you,' Kanal said.

Kanal was booked along with Shiv Sainiks for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and alluded to Shinde while making a traitor jibe, which snowballed into a major row.

Mumbai Police has issued three notices to Kamra, believed to be in Puducherry, seeking his personal appearance, but he has skipped all of them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Will Dhoni captain CSK against DC?
IPL 2025 Updates: Will Dhoni captain CSK against DC?

LIVE! Centre asks states to activate heat action plans
LIVE! Centre asks states to activate heat action plans

In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign key defence pact
In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign key defence pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a tri-services ceremonial welcome in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking the first time such an honor has been bestowed upon a foreign leader. The welcome took place at the historic Independence Square, the...

ED seizes Rs 1.5 cr from L2: Empuraan producer's firm
ED seizes Rs 1.5 cr from L2: Empuraan producer's firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from the premises of a chit fund company owned by Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the Malayalam movie "L2: Empuraan", in connection with foreign exchange law...

'Most Dargahs And Mosques Will Be Threatened'
'Most Dargahs And Mosques Will Be Threatened'

'The new Waqf bill sows the seed for conflict in every town and village of India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD