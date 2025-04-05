HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AIMPLB seeks appointment with Prez to discuss Waqf Bill

Sat, 05 April 2025
08:49
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has sought an urgent appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to express their concern on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill by Parliament before she gives her assent to it.
   
AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas, while releasing the content of the letter written by General Secretary of the Board Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddadi, said on Friday that the amendment introduced by the bill includes significant changes that impact the administration and autonomy of the Waqf Institution, which have historically played a crucial role in the religious and charitable activities.
 
The letter states that the Board's purpose of meeting the President is to express deep concern regarding the recently passed bill and its implications for the Muslim community across the nation.
 
It further states that the legislation is 'thoroughly unconstitutional and is an attack on the Muslim of the country".
 
"We believe that the provisions of the Act require serious reconsiderations as they are inconsistent with the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, particularly with regard to religious freedom, equality and the protection of the religious institutions," the General Secretary of the AIMPLB said in the letter to the President.
 
The Board has requested the President that "given the gravity of the matter", she grant it an early appointment convenient so that it may present its concerns and discuss possible resolutions within the Constitutional framework.
 
In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Mujaddidi said the passage of the bill marks a black chapter for the largest democracy in the world.
 
"Intoxicated with power, the ruling party has been crossing limits and for covering up its mistakes and failure it has been promoting sectarian hatred in the country. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is part of its same design. Although this Bill is wrongly projected as pro-Muslim, it is totally unacceptable to Muslims," he said.
 
It is regrettable that the government did not pay any heed to the concerns expressed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organizations, Mujaddidi said.
 
After the presentation of the Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, MPs of the Opposition parties opposed the Bill with sagacity, full preparation and conscientiousness and brought into sharper relief the stance of Muslims, the AIMPLB statement said. -- PTI

