Will children be banned from social media? SC says...

Fri, 04 April 2025
Representational image
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to impose a statutory prohibition on social media usage for children below 13 years. "It is a policy matter. You ask Parliament to enact the law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih told the counsel appearing for the petitioner. 

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition in as much as the relief sought is within the domain of policy," the bench said. 

While disposing of the plea, it granted liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to the authority. The bench said if such a representation was made, the same be considered in accordance with law within eight weeks. The plea, filed by Zep Foundation, sought directions to the Centre and others to mandate the introduction of robust age verification system, such as biometric authentication, to regulate children's access to social media platforms. 

The petition, filed through advocate Mohini Priya, also sought to implement strict penalties for social media platforms failing to comply with children protection regulations. -- PTI

