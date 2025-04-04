Who really named All India Radio as Akashvani?

12:32





A 70-year-old woman has stood up in Udupi to assert that it was her late father, Hosbet Rama Rao, a former district education officer in Mangalore, was the man who first used -- and thus gave the nation -- the unquestionably evocative brand-name, "Akashvani", for the radio.





Is this true?





Mysore's preminent position in the setting up and christening of All India Radio as 'Akashvani' has gone uncontested for well over half a century. Now, in the 75th year of AIR, an unlikely challenger has emerged.