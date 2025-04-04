HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who really named All India Radio as Akashvani?

Fri, 04 April 2025
Mysore's preminent position in the setting up and christening of All India Radio as 'Akashvani' has gone uncontested for well over half a century. Now, in the 75th year of AIR, an unlikely challenger has emerged.

A 70-year-old woman has stood up in Udupi to assert that it was her late father, Hosbet Rama Rao, a former district education officer in Mangalore, was the man who first used -- and thus gave the nation -- the unquestionably evocative brand-name, "Akashvani", for the radio.

Is this true?

