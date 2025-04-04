What did Thailand PM gift Modi?

11:37

PM Narendra Modi shares this image writing on X: "A very special gesture! I am grateful to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for giving me a copy of the Tipitaka in Pali. Pali is indeed a beautiful language, carrying within it the essence of Lord Buddha's teachings. As you are all aware, our Government had conferred the status of Classical Language on Pali last year. People from all over the world have appreciated this decision and it has also encouraged research as well as study on this language."