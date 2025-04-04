HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What did Thailand PM gift Modi?

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
11:37
image
PM Narendra Modi shares this image writing on X: "A very special gesture! I am grateful to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for giving me a copy of the Tipitaka in Pali. Pali is indeed a beautiful language, carrying within it the essence of Lord Buddha's teachings. As you are all aware, our Government had conferred the status of Classical Language on Pali last year. People from all over the world have appreciated this decision and it has also encouraged research as well as study on this language."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3rd JD-U leader quits party over Waqf Bill support
LIVE! 3rd JD-U leader quits party over Waqf Bill support

US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....

These duties will come into force from April 9.

Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'
Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'

The Congress party announced its intention to challenge the constitutionality of the recently passed Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the party will "very soon" file a...

Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87
Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

The actor, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago
Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago

The incident has left the family grappling with grief and pride as they remember their brave son who sacrificed his life while saving another.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD