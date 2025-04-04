HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What did Bangladesh's Yunus gift Modi in Bangkok?

Fri, 04 April 2025
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday presented a throwback picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture shows PM Modi presenting a gold medal to honour Yunus at the opening ceremony of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai on January 3, 2015.

In a post on X, Yunus said, "Professor Muhammad Yunus is presenting a photo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Bangkok on Friday. The photo is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a gold medal to Professor Yunus at the 102nd Indian Science Congress on January 3, 2015".

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, their first face-to-face meeting since the collapse of Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina's government. -- ANI

