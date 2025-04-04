HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tit for tat: China imposes 34% tariffs on US goods

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
16:31
image
China on Friday hit back at the US by imposing additional 34 per cent tariffs on all imported American products in retaliation to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 34 per cent tariffs against Chinese exports, in the latest escalation of trade war between the top two economies of the world. 

The tariffs will be imposed on American goods starting April 10, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation following the US slapping of "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners, the report said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tit for tat: China imposes 34% tariffs on US goods
LIVE! Tit for tat: China imposes 34% tariffs on US goods

Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus
Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, their first meeting since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC...

682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt
682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt

According to the minister, the government continues to be engaged with the US to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks for streamlining the movement of students and professionals and facilitating short-term tourist...

Centre denies assent to TN bill seeking NEET exemption
Centre denies assent to TN bill seeking NEET exemption

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state's Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption, which was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined by the Centre. Stalin termed the rejection as a "dark chapter in...

ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case
ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case

"L2: Empuraan", the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD