HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Singer booked for pro-CPM songs at Kerala temple

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
00:41
Ainger Aloshi Adams/Image courtesy Facebook
Ainger Aloshi Adams/Image courtesy Facebook
A case was registered against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for singing "revolutionary songs" glorifying the CPI-M during a recent temple festival in the district, the police said on Thursday. 

According to the police, Aloshi has been named the first accused, while two or more members of the temple advisory committee have also been charged. 

The FIR, filed by the Kadakkal police, invokes Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act. 

The controversy arose during the Kadakkal Temple festival on March 10 when Aloshi performed "revolutionary songs", including one about the late CPI-M worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing. 

During the programme, the Democratic Youth Federation of India and CPI-M flags and symbols were displayed in the background, prompting legal action. 

The police stated that displaying DYFI and CPI-M flags and symbols, along with singing "revolutionary songs", violated rules prohibiting the use of political symbols and ideologies in temple festivals. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Singer booked for pro-CPM songs at Kerala temple
LIVE! Singer booked for pro-CPM songs at Kerala temple

IPL PIX: Venkatesh back in form as KKR overpower SRH
IPL PIX: Venkatesh back in form as KKR overpower SRH

Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics with a match-winning 60 off 29 balls, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 80-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl
Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that the situation in Manipur is largely under control, with no deaths reported in the last four months. However, he acknowledged that the situation cannot be considered satisfactory...

JKAS transfers: LG-Omar clash looms as CM calls meet
JKAS transfers: LG-Omar clash looms as CM calls meet

In a significant administrative reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the transfer and posting of 48 J-K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, potentially creating friction with the National...

Christian Michel alleges poisoning attempts in Tihar
Christian Michel alleges poisoning attempts in Tihar

Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, has claimed that attempts were made to poison him inside Tihar Jail. A Delhi court has sought a response from the prison authorities on his plea. The court has also...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD