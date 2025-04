Singer booked for pro-CPM songs at Kerala temple

00:41

Ainger Aloshi Adams/Image courtesy Facebook





According to the police, Aloshi has been named the first accused, while two or more members of the temple advisory committee have also been charged.





The FIR, filed by the Kadakkal police, invokes Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act.





The controversy arose during the Kadakkal Temple festival on March 10 when Aloshi performed "revolutionary songs", including one about the late CPI-M worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing.





During the programme, the Democratic Youth Federation of India and CPI-M flags and symbols were displayed in the background, prompting legal action.





The police stated that displaying DYFI and CPI-M flags and symbols, along with singing "revolutionary songs", violated rules prohibiting the use of political symbols and ideologies in temple festivals. -- PTI

