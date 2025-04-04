HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex sinks over 900 points amid global market sell-off

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
22:04
image
BSE Sensex slumped over 900 points on Friday to crash below the 76,000 level due to an across-the-board sell-off, tracking weak global markets amid growing global trade war fears.

Besides, heavy selling in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys and a sharp correction in global crude prices, indicating recessionary fears, added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 930.67 points or 1.22 per cent to settle at 75,364.69.

During the day, it plummeted 1,054.81 points or 1.38 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,240.55.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG set MI 204 for victory
IPL Updates: LSG set MI 204 for victory

LIVE! Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Nepal
LIVE! Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Nepal

Waqf Bill: 50 embroiled in land dispute join BJP
Waqf Bill: 50 embroiled in land dispute join BJP

Hours after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament, 50 individuals embroiled in land disputes in Kerala's Munambam joined the BJP, hoping for a resolution to their claims. The residents, who have been protesting for 174 days,...

Man spends 1.5 yrs in jail for murder, wife found alive
Man spends 1.5 yrs in jail for murder, wife found alive

A court in Mysuru, India, has ordered an investigation into the police's handling of a murder case after the woman allegedly murdered by her husband was found alive. Suresh, the husband, spent 1.5 years in jail on murder charges after...

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD