Sensex sinks over 900 points amid global market sell-off

22:04

BSE Sensex slumped over 900 points on Friday to crash below the 76,000 level due to an across-the-board sell-off, tracking weak global markets amid growing global trade war fears.





Besides, heavy selling in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys and a sharp correction in global crude prices, indicating recessionary fears, added to the gloom, analysts said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 930.67 points or 1.22 per cent to settle at 75,364.69.





During the day, it plummeted 1,054.81 points or 1.38 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,240.55. -- PTI