PM should answer in House on reciprocal tariffs: Oppn

The Congress leader insisted that the government must clarify its stance and explain the implications of the tariff move on India's trade interests.





"The Prime Minister should come to the House and give an answer on the issue of tariffs," Amarinder Warring said.





The Congress party, along with other Opposition leaders, accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect India's economic interests and demanded that the Centre clarify what steps it is taking to address the trade dispute with Washington.





Earlier in the day, Congress MPs staged a protest against the Centre after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India. They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises.





Congress MP Manish Tewari gave notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss India's "deteriorating" diplomatic relations with the United States in light of recent visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.





The Congress Rajya Sabha MP has sought permission from the Chair to raise this matter for urgent discussion in the House.





Tewari said in the motion that the recent actions by the United States have raised serious concerns about the treatment of Indian interests in bilateral engagements. -- ANI

