HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM should answer in House on reciprocal tariffs: Oppn

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
15:28
image
Amid Opposition uproar over the issue of the United States imposing 'reciprocal' tariffs, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally address the issue in the House.

The Congress leader insisted that the government must clarify its stance and explain the implications of the tariff move on India's trade interests.

"The Prime Minister should come to the House and give an answer on the issue of tariffs," Amarinder Warring said.

The Congress party, along with other Opposition leaders, accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect India's economic interests and demanded that the Centre clarify what steps it is taking to address the trade dispute with Washington.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs staged a protest against the Centre after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India. They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss India's "deteriorating" diplomatic relations with the United States in light of recent visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP has sought permission from the Chair to raise this matter for urgent discussion in the House.

Tewari said in the motion that the recent actions by the United States have raised serious concerns about the treatment of Indian interests in bilateral engagements. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Yunus
LIVE! PM discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Yunus

Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus
Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, their first meeting since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC...

682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt
682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt

According to the minister, the government continues to be engaged with the US to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks for streamlining the movement of students and professionals and facilitating short-term tourist...

Centre denies assent to TN bill seeking NEET exemption
Centre denies assent to TN bill seeking NEET exemption

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state's Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption, which was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined by the Centre. Stalin termed the rejection as a "dark chapter in...

ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case
ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case

"L2: Empuraan", the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD