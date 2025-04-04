HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM expressed concern for safety of Hindus to Yunus

Fri, 04 April 2025
17:14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chief Advisor of the government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday during the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. 

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed India's concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh and expressed his expectation that atrocities against them would be thoroughly investigated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In an official statement, the MEA stated, "Prime Minister underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them."

During the meeting, PM Modi also underlined India's desire for a constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on "mutual respect and sensitivity."

The PM in a post on social media platform X said, "Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi met @ChiefAdviserGOB of Bangladesh on the margins of BIMSTEC Summit today in Bangkok. PM underlined India's desire for constructive relations with based on mutual respect & sensitivity."

The post further noted that PM Modi underscored the need to tackle growing extremism, which is "a threat to regional stability".

