PM discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Yunus

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Misri stated "There were talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Can't say more on that."





Further, Misri said that PM Modi has expressed India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh during his meeting.





"PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided," foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.Misri further said that the situation of minorities, including that of Hindu minorities were raised by India.





"The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossing are necessary to maintain border security and security. The PM also underlines India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh," he added.





PM Modi is in Bangkok for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.In a post on X, he said, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. in their meeting that was held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, the two leaders discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition, the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri said.