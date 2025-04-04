Pharma stocks tumble up to 10% amid Trump tariffs

12:27





According to reports, President Trump has said that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors will be announced shortly, emphasising that the measures on pharmaceutical imports will be unprecedented.





The US has announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.





Reacting to the reports the stock of Aurobindo Pharma plunged 11 per cent to Rs 1,049.85 apiece on the, Laurus Labs tumbled 9.5 per cent to Rs 561.55, Ipca labs decreased 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,357.80, Lupin dipped 8.41 per cent to Rs 1,918.20, Biocon 7.03 per cent to Rs 321.25, and Cipla declined 7 per cent to Rs 1,390.35. -- PTI

