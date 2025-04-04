HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pharma stocks tumble up to 10% amid Trump tariffs

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
12:27
image
Shares of Pharmaceutical companies on Friday tumbled up to 10 per cent amid reports that the Trump Administration will soon announce tariffs on pharma imports and emphasised that the measures will be "unprecedented".

According to reports, President Trump has said that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors will be announced shortly, emphasising that the measures on pharmaceutical imports will be unprecedented. 

The US has announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods. 

Reacting to the reports the stock of Aurobindo Pharma plunged 11 per cent to Rs 1,049.85 apiece on the, Laurus Labs tumbled 9.5 per cent to Rs 561.55, Ipca labs decreased 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,357.80, Lupin dipped 8.41 per cent to Rs 1,918.20, Biocon 7.03 per cent to Rs 321.25, and Cipla declined 7 per cent to Rs 1,390.35. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM meets B'desh's Yunus amid row over northeast remarks
LIVE! PM meets B'desh's Yunus amid row over northeast remarks

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....

These duties will come into force from April 9.

Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'
Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'

The Congress party announced its intention to challenge the constitutionality of the recently passed Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the party will "very soon" file a...

Manoj Kumar's Son: 'He Was Unwell'
Manoj Kumar's Son: 'He Was Unwell'

'He has overcome everything with great intensity.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD