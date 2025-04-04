HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Not in race for TN BJP prez post: Annamalai

Fri, 04 April 2025
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Friday said he was not in the race for the post of state unit chief since there is no scope for a contest or competition in his party and the president is elected unanimously.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai, when asked whether he is part of the race for the post of Tamil Nadu BJP president, said: "I am not in the race for the post of the new state president..."

"I am not ready for any quarrel (related to the next chief and whether he has any preference for any particular leader) and I am not in the race."

On the reported view that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leadership was for easing him out of office of state unit president to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 assembly election, Annamalai said he was not inclined to make any comment.

"As far as I am concerned, the BJP should do well for all times to come, we will talk at the time of election of new president," he said and added that it could happen soon.

Asked on the reason for not being part of the race for the post of president, Annamalai said the state unit president is unanimously elected and there is no contest or competition for the top post unlike other parties.

"Where is the scope for a contest . And that is why I said I am not in the race for the post."   -- PTI

