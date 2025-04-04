HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nitish in trouble? 2 more JD-U leaders quit; total 5

Fri, 04 April 2025
13:55
Nadeem Akhtar, another JD(U) leader resigned from the party making him the fifth member to leave over the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. His resignation follows that of four other leaders, including JD(U) leader Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Mohammed Kasim Ansari. Earlier, JD(U) leader Raju Nayyar wrote in his resignation, "I resign from JD(U) after Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha." 

He went on to express his deep disappointment with the party, stating, "I am deeply hurt by the JD(U) voting in favour of this black law, which oppresses Muslims." 

"I resign from the post of former state secretary of JD(U) youth and primary membership of the party. I request to send a letter to the Honorable CM Nitish Kumar and relieve me from all responsibilities," he added. 

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had urged all secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill. In a letter addressed to JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig expressed deep disappointment, stating that the party had "betrayed the trust of the Muslim community." 

While, in his letter, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik wrote, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had the firm belief that you are the flag bearer of purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken." 

Mohammed Kasim Ansari stated that he was resigning as the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill had "deeply hurt" millions of Muslims. The resignations comes at a critical time for JDU, as Bihar gears up for the assembly elections.

