Modi leaves Thailand, heads to Sri Lanka

Fri, 04 April 2025
18:03
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left Thailand for Colombo on a visit focusing on defence ties and deepening cooperation in energy, trade and connectivity with Sri Lanka.

Modi emplaned for Sri Lanka after attending a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) grouping in Bangkok.

The prime minister will be the first foreign leader to be hosted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka after he took charge last September.

Modi last travelled to Sri Lanka in 2019. It will be his fourth visit to the island nation since 2015. 

